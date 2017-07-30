Gold Lunar Module Stolen

MARK GILLISPIE - Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 20, 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon leaving behind footprints. Moon dust collected by Armstrong during the first lunar landing is being sold at a New York auction. The lunar dust plus some tiny rocks that Armstrong also collected are zipped up in a small bag and are worth an estimated $2 million to $4 million. They’re just some of the items linked to space travel that Sotheby’s is auctioning off to mark the 48th anniversary of the first lunar landing on July 20. (AP Photo, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – A retired NASA federal agent who has helped find stolen and missing moon rocks says he thinks whoever stole a solid-gold replica of the Apollo 11 lunar module from an Ohio museum will likely melt it down for its gold value.

Joseph Gutheinz Jr. tells The Associated Press on Sunday that someone looking to sell stolen collectibles from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta would have been drawn to items more easily smuggled out of the country, such as a large moon rock on display brought back from the historic Apollo 11 mission in July 1969.

The 5-inch high replicas made by Cartier were presented to astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins shortly after their mission.

Police discovered the theft late Friday.

