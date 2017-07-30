Even playing field for Vols defensive backs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Vols’ defensive back field is one of the more solid position groups on team 121 due to the large amount of experienced returners.

The group also boasts great leadership including senior Todd Kelly Jr. who lead the team in tackles last season. Other guys who made impacts last fall include Emmanuel Moseley, Nigel Warrior and Micah Abernathy.

However, there is a bit of a shakeup this year with a brand new defensive backs coach Charlton Warren who there’s a clean slate as far as positions are concerned.

“There are no spots right now, everybody’s competing for a job,” said Charlton Warren. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve been here three years or three days, every practice matters.”

In addition to all of the experience, keep an eye out for Senior transfer from Louisville Shaq Wiggins. Warren described him as experienced in the position, but as far as his understanding of the culture at Tennessee, he’s essentially seen as a true freshman.