Dozens of small dogs rescued from foul conditions, taken to shelter in Lebanon

UNION CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Close to 3 dozen Chihuauhuas and Shih Tzu dogs were found living in filthy conditions in Union City, Tennessee Friday night.

The Union City Police Department, Animal Control and the Animal Rescue Corps went to the property after the owner asked about getting help to feed her dogs.

The ARC, a national animal protection non-profit group, reports that small dogs were loose inside the house, which was filled with debris soaked in urine and animal feces. There was a strong odor of ammonia gas from animal waste coming from the house. Several large dogs were chained outside. None of the animals had food or water.

The ARC said some of the dogs had broken bones, mange, dehydration, worms and other conditions.

“I’m so grateful we were in a position to respond to this request; we didn’t get here a moment too soon,” said ARC Director of Animal Welfare, Kim Rezac. “These animals were on death’s door when we arrived.”

The animals were taken to an emergency shelter in Lebanon in Wilson County. Each dog will get medical care. When they’re well enough, they will be transferred to shelter and rescue groups to be adopted out.

The ARC plans to put adoption information on the organization’s Facebook page.