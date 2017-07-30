2-year-old hit by vehicle, injured at Stewart County campground

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-year-old boy hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon at a campground in Stewart County was flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Chief Reggie Coles with the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department said several agencies received reports of a vehicle driving along Highway 79 toward Henry County with the victim inside.

Emergency crews met the vehicle at the Emergency Services Complex at Paris Landing, where the child was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown.

No additional details about the incident have been released.