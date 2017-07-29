Solar eclipse is divine celestial event that’ll impact those in East Tennessee, says astrologer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s only licensed astrologer believes the total solar eclipse will have a celestial impact for those in the path of totality.

Thomas Parsons sat down at his office in Smyrna, where he created an astrological chart for August 21.

He said the path of totality is like a shadow cast across North America, which represents the shadows within us.

“It’s the subconscious,” he said. “Things we have packed away, put on the shelf and haven’t dealt with in who knows how many years.”

He said when the sun and moon converge around 1:28 p.m. CST, those things we have hidden away will be brought to light.

“The sun and moon are luminaries, they’re spotlights,” he said. “They put your problems right in front of your face.”

He said the eclipse could bring chaos to your life, but it also presents the chance for rebirth.

Parsons also advises that you remain adaptable and flexible when addressing the issues that have surfaced; but deal with your problems sooner rather than later.

“This is what crisis is all about; it’s about growth,” said Parsons. “And moving beyond the archaic parameters existing in your life that are weighing and anchoring you down.”

Parsons said women will be impacted by the solar eclipse more than men and it presents a chance for women to live their most authentic lives.

“It’s going to have a much more dramatic effect on women because the moon rules women,” he explained. “This is going to be a time when the goddess inside you is coming to the surface.”

Parsons believes more natural disasters could occur after the eclipse, but it will force people to confront environmental problems we’ve long ignored.

“The eclipse cools the earth and so the earth will try to heat itself back up but there are certain fractures within the earth which will cause some disturbances.”

If you think a lot of people are moving to Nashville now, Parsons said just wait until after the eclipse; a sub current force is at work.

“There is a magnetism here,” he said. “That is bringing more spiritual and intellectual awareness to this city.”

Parsons also read that there will be some disturbances in the White House but those, too, will be a good thing for the Trump administration.

“The eclipse will bring up the problems within us and President Trump is certainly recognizing all the problems within him,” Parsons said. “I believe he’ll purge. He will clean his house and get rid of this rhetoric and gossip to move forward with his agenda.”

Parsons advises that if you want to learn more about what the eclipse means for you in particular, you can go online and have an astrological chart done.

Parsons is certified by the American Federation of Astrologers and has a certificate of Astrological Proficiency.

He’s read astrology charts for celebrities, including royalty.

