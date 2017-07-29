Skydive Tennessee offers tandem jumps during eclipse

WKRN Published:
(Photo: Skydive Tennessee)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The countdown to the epic eclipse continues and we’re less than a month away from the historic event.

Skydive Tennessee located in Tullahoma is offering tandem skydives during the eclipse on Aug. 21.

The jump will cost $499 per person and reservations have to be made in advance.

For more information, visit Skydive Tennessee’s Facebook page.

To see all of WATE 6 On Your Side’s Great American Eclipse Coverage click here

For the latest on breaking news, traffic weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s