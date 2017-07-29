Skydive Tennessee offers tandem jumps during eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The countdown to the epic eclipse continues and we’re less than a month away from the historic event.

Skydive Tennessee located in Tullahoma is offering tandem skydives during the eclipse on Aug. 21.

The jump will cost $499 per person and reservations have to be made in advance.

For more information, visit Skydive Tennessee’s Facebook page.

