Neighbors, businesses come together to clean up graffiti in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday morning, people in the Tree Streets community of Johnson City came together to help spruce up some of the buildings that border their neighborhood.

Patty Estes, who lives in the Tree Streets, said neighbors, and several businesses partnered together to clean up the graffiti that covered exterior walls.

Estes said volunteers gave businesses along Lynn Street a fresh coat of paint to try to help cover some of that graffiti.

While Estes said they know paint isn’t a permanent solution, they wanted to clean up what they could, especially the alleys.

“Because, that’s where trash and other debris can be left, but people who walk down the alley ways, and it just helps the overall quality of the neighborhood to beautify every part of it,” Estes said.

Estes said they’ve also worked on other beautification projects, like a recent alley cleanup on Lynn Street.

