How to look cool for back to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As students across Tennessee prepare for school, some dread the return of homework and exams. But, the start of school can also be fun—especially when it involves back to school shopping. There’s still time to find the perfect outfit, making the first day of school something to look forward to. This morning we’re joined by kids from Gage Models & Talent Agency, who will show off the latest style trends so your student can put his or her best stylish foot forward.

Favorite Staples

There are certain styles are always “in.” You can never go wrong with denim and plaid. This season, you’ll see denim get a little more creative. Denim, whether shorts or pants, will have embellishments like colorful embroidery, lace or ruffle details and the cut-off or frayed edge look is also on-trend. Ashlyn is modeling a great example with this outfit that has embroidered cut-off shorts, a nice pop of green—a popular color this season—and a bright-colored plaid shirt that picks up the colors in the embroidery.

Superhero Graphics

A trend found in both boys and girls apparel is superheroes. This could be a result of all the great superhero movies hitting the box offices like Wonder Woman. To make the superhero look cool, opt for a vintage style distressed tee and pair it with a dark denim. Trip is modeling a superhero look for us this morning with a distressed Spiderman tee paired with a vintage style sweater and dark jeans. This looks is fun and cool.

Fab, Fun Colors

Sporting bright colors and patterns or graphics makes the return to school seem brighter and a lot more fun. Kaelyn is modeling a look that incorporates fun colors and accessories—accessories really complete an outfit and can add nice pops of color. She also has on a metallic backpack, a big trend for Back to School. Look for backpacks in a variety of metallic colors or prints.

All the looks shown today are available at Target and are all budget friendly. Just to give an idea, each complete outfit was about $30! To see more of our Gage Models & Talent Agency models showing back to school trends, don’t miss the West Town Mall “Back to School Bash & Dash” on Saturday, August 13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about getting your child into modeling by visiting http://www.gagetalent.com.