Get free MAC lipstick for National Lipstick Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day on Saturday, July 29.

MAC Cosmetics is known for its incredible, knock out color lipsticks, and now is your chance to get them for free — seriously, there is no catch.

Wherever MAC is sold, you’ll be able to grab a free, full-sized lipstick. You can get them at other stores that sell MAC too, like Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

The creamy lipsticks are normally $18 a tube, so this is an absolute steal.

The promotion is only valid in the U.S. and only “select shades” will be given away.

With an offer this good, you know lines will be around the corner so get in early to have the first pick of merchandise.

Saturday is the perfect time to snag the color you’ve been longing for.

You can find your closest participating location here.