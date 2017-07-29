Fall camp kicks off for Team 121 with all attention on quarterback battle

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Unsurprisingly, eyes were trained toward the quarterback competition on the first day of Fall camp for Tennessee. Over the next three weeks, Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano will fight to replace Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback in the offensive huddle. In the 20 minutes that we were allowed to be at practice, the two quarterbacks worked at the same time on fundamentals and passing routes.

“I’m used to the pressure. Growing up, my dad was always on me,” Guarantano said. “Growing up I always had a lot of cameras in my face so I’m used to it. I know that’s not nearly as much as this right here but I think I can handle it and I think I’m ready for the big stage.”

“Everybody comes out to compete. Everybody comes out to start. That’s the goal,” said Dormady. “To come here to start and play at the next level that’s everybody’s goal so competition brings the best out of everybody and overall I think the competition has been good.”

Despite the competition on the field, away from it, there’s no hard feelings for the other.

“He’s been a great teammate for me and I think our friendship is growing as well. think we’re able to have any type of conversation that we want, it’s definitely growing and just so everyone knows there’s no bashing, we’re not fighting in the locker room or anything. We’re all cool.”

Butch Jones has not ruled out using a two quarterback system to start the season. When asked about the thought of that today, Guarantano said he’s never played in one, but was willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.