UPDATE: 3-year-old drowns near Douglas Dam in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Sevier County emergency crews responded to a possible drowning around 7 p.m. Saturday night at the TVA swimming area near Douglas Dam.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals says the child was taken to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville where the child was pronounced dead.

The 3-year-old girl was with a large group of people, including her parents, when they discovered the child missing.

Sevier County Rescue Squad and Kodak Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Witnesses on the scene say an announcement was made and an adult rushed over to the water.

By the time Kodak Volunteer Fire Department representatives arrived on the scene, EMS crews had already left with the patient.

