Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Baby Girl

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week isn’t up for adoption, but illustrates a need the shelter has – foster homes for pets with special needs.

Baby Girl has already been adopted. She had to have one of her front legs amputated.

Young-Williams says they get in a lot of animals that have been injured or have an illness, which is outside the scope of their day-to-day services of treating dogs and getting them ready for adoption. That’s why they have an Animal Compassion Fund. Money donated to that fund goes to help those animals, but they also have a need for foster families to care for the animals while they’re in the recovery period there they’re able to be adopted.

For more information on the Animal Compassion Fund or fostering a pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.