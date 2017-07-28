Vols: Team 121 prepares for a new season

Coach Butch Jones will speak on Team 121 Friday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at 11:30 a.m. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The University of Tennessee football team is preparing for a new season.

Team 121 will play Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sept. 4. The Vols’ home opener will be against Indiana State on Sept. 9.

The Vols were the number three pick to win the Southeastern Conference-East during SEC Media Days.

“Maybe it’s getting older but it seems like the summers go faster, and faster and faster,” said Head Coach Butch Jones during Media Days. “It’s exciting, I really like this football team, I think it’s shown a great spirit, a great workman like approach.”