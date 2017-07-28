Tennessee frustration growing with Washington health care debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Frustration seem to be growing from all sides in Tennessee about the health care debate in Washington.

Both Tennessee House Republican leader Glen Casada and House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart cited issues of leadership after the early Friday Senate vote that narrowly defeated the so-called “skinny” bill to replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

“There does need to be some leadership on this out of Washington,” Rep. Casada told News 2.

A few minutes earlier, Rep. Mike Stewart said, “both Senators Alexander and Corker are in a position to provide leadership on this.”

Like the two U.S. Senators, both state lawmakers know that health care is often cited as the most important issue with their constituents.

Dramatically increased costs for marketplace insurance is often the first place Republicans like Casada point to in the health care debate, but he has a message for Washington to settle things down by first “deleting” Obamacare now.

“Delete and then go back, don’t take a recess,” added Casada. “And then come back with something that implements a market system.”

While Democrats like Stewart are first concerned with people losing coverage, they know the dramatic increase in the cost of medical insurance under Obamacare needs to be addressed, so he turned the issue back on Republicans

“If I were Senators Alexander or Corker, I would drive out in Tennessee and talk to people who are having to pay $1500 a month for insurance with a $10,00 deductible,” added Stewart.

Tennessee congressional member Diane Black, who is House budget chair, urged Senators in a statement “not to quit and to keep fighting to keep their promise and save the American people from Obamacare.”