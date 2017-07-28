Pres. Trump tweets that he’s named John F. Kelly as next White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (WATE/AP) – Trump tweets he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

“He (Kelly) is a Great American and a Great Leader,” Mr. Trump Tweeted. “John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Kelly formerly served as Secretary of Homeland Security and is a retired United States Marine Corps general.

The news come after Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director who was brought in to bring order to a press shop in turmoil, angrily dared Trump’s chief of staff to deny he’s a “leaker” and exposing West Wing backstabbing in language more suitable to a mobster movie than a seat of presidential stability. In a pull-no-punches, impromptu CNN interview that he said was authorized by the president, Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus in graphic terms. “The fish stinks from the head down,” he said. “I can tell you two fish that don’t stink, and that’s me and the president.”

Scaramucci threats, insults inflame fierce White House fight

Not even a week into his new job, Scaramucci accused unidentified senior officials of trying to sabotage him and committing a felony by leaking information. But the personal financial information that he said someone had “leaked” about him had simply been obtained through a public records request.

Then in an interview published by The New Yorker late Thursday, an angry Scaramucci used an expletive to accuse Priebus of being a “f—— paranoid schizophrenic” and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of trying to burnish his own reputation.

He also threatened to fire White House staffers who leaked about a dinner he had with the president.

“They’ll all be fired by me,” Scaramucci told the magazine. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.