Nashville Hot Chicken experts weigh in on KFC version

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Hot Chicken has helped generate new businesses and expand the Music City brand across the world.

KFC was a big part of that when in January 2016 the company took Nashville Hot Chicken nationwide.

WKRN asked some Nashville Hot Chicken experts for their reaction to KFC’s move.

“I think it’s an honor. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery whether it’s a chicken restaurant or any other restaurant,” said former Nashville mayor Bill Purcell.

“I think it’s good for all of us, up until about three years ago, there were only four restaurants in town, Prince’s, Bolton’s, 400 degrees and Pepperfire, and the world is not really going to know about that, until someone jumps in with a large enough megaphone. It gives us the notoriety that honestly most of us would never have to that point,” said Pepperfire owner Isaac Beard.

“It was rumored some time ago, when my uncle had started and was into his business, Col. Sanders wanted to buy his recipe, but of them are gone so we don’t know for sure,” said Prince’s owner Andre Prince Jeffries.

KFC said Google searches for Nashville Hot Chicken increased by 700 percent after the company took the Music City specialty nationwide.