Investigators extend search to East Tennessee for missing man

MARION, N.C. (WATE/AP) – Deputies have extended their search for a missing man to the Blue Ridge Parkway and into East Tennessee after what is described as an exhaustive search in Western North Carolina.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tommy Bryson, 68, went missing from his home in the Mills River area, which is just south of Asheville. The sheriff’s office said they believe Thomas Bryson may have been kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe, II.

Bryson was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on a surveillance camera driving away from his home in Mills River to pick up a family member for a medical appointment. He never made it there.

After a rugged, six-day North Carolina manunt, Stroupe was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He was apprehended in a truck belonging Bryson after a two county chase on U.S. Highway 70, west of Marion, North Carolina.

Stroupe ran into a tomato field before he was taken into custody. Officers found a gun nearby, McDowell County sheriff’s spokeswoman Richelle Bailey said.

“We are still in a search mode for Mr. Tommy Bryson. We are holding out hope we will be able to locate him,” McDonald said. “But time is of the essence.”

The 38-year-old made his first appearance in court on Friday on rug, weapons and fleeing police charges. The sheriff’s office said more charges will likely be filed from what may have happened to Bryson.

Investigators said Stroupe stole a mountain bike at gunpoint Saturday and pedaled into the Pisgah National Forest. Investigators are now trying to retrace Stroupe’s 17 hours of freedom in hopes of finding Bryson.

“He had a lot of time to cover a lot more ground. There are things we just aren’t certain of at this time,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff wouldn’t call Stroupe a survivalist, but said he was in good shape and likely had been able to find food and water after he slipped into the woods Saturday. Stroupe was fleeing Transylvania County deputies who wanted him on a break-in charge.

Stroupe also had relatives near where he was arrested, including an aunt who was taken into custody after refusing to leave a law enforcement barricade, authorities said.

Stroupe was a “product of an enabling family, and that’s been a problem for us,” McDonald said. He declined to give further details.

Stroupe had just been released from the Yancey County jail July 20 and has spent most of the past two decades behind bars, according to North Carolina prison records.

In 1999, Stroupe was sentenced to more than 18 years, the maximum allowed, for felony robbery with a deadly weapon and as well as breaking and entering and false imprisonment. He was released from prison in April 2015.

Last month, Stroupe was named as a suspect in the armed robbery of a store in Weaverville, North Carolina. A few days later, he was attempting to flee authorities when he rammed a stolen car into a Buncombe County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, authorities said.