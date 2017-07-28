‘Gators’ scare away problematic geese at Memphis Botanic Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — Geese have a new enemy in a koi pond at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The attraction introduced two plastic gators to scare the birds away.

Signs were posted all across the grounds alerting visitors about gators. There is even one at the front desk when people purchase tickets.

“We’ve been on the lookout for these so-called ‘gators,'” said Mallory Kimbrel.

Staff says the gators were purchased for $58 to help curb the growing Canadain geese population.

“They are, how do I say this delicately, messy as well as sometimes aggressive toward our members and guests,” said Executive Director Mike Allen.

The gators are similar to what might be found at a typical Florida golf course. Staff joke by calling the species “polystyrenes,” which means plastic.

The staff named the gators Ari and Geta, from the word “Arigeta.” The garden says the word roughly translates to “alligator” in Japanese.

“It’s funny to see them,” said Kimbrel. “We saw them from afar and they look real except for the red eyes.”

Horticulturist Kyle McLane says some visitors think the gators are real.

“We would never put live alligators in the way,” he said. “They are here to deter the Canada Geese. It keeps them from coming down here. They get a little aggressive with our guests.”

Since the installation of Ari and Geta, the geese have started avoiding the area.

“They refuse to get in the water,” he said. “It’s like they know it’s a predator.”