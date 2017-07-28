Click here to watch livestream on the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – On Friday the tenth University of Tennessee graduate will fly to the International Space Station.

NASA Astronaut Randy “Komrade” Bresnik will launch at 11:41 a.m. EDT with his crewmates, cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli of ESA (European Space Agency). He will travel to the space station on a Expedition 52 launch from a Russian Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

After launching, the trio will travel for six hours in the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft before docking to the space station’s Rassvet module at 6 p.m. NASA TV coverage of the docking will begin at 5:15 p.m. Hatches between the Soyuz and station will open at approximately 7:40 p.m. The arriving crew will be welcomed onboard by Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA. Coverage of hatch opening and welcoming ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m.

The soon-to-be six crew members of Expedition 52 will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the International Space Station.

Astronauts are scheduled to return to Earth in December.

Over the past 25 years, nine other UT alums—eight from the UT Space Institute and one from UT College of Medicine—have totaled more than 1,000 days in space. In fact, if measured as its own country, UT would have sent more people to space than all but five countries: United States, Russia, Germany, Japan and China.

Those flights included trips on all five space shuttles—Columbia, Challenger, Discover, Atlantis and Endeavor—and missions aboard the Russian Space Station Mir and the International Space Station.

Friday marked Bresnik’s second flight. He flew on a Space Shuttle Atlantis mission in 2009 with fellow UTSI alum Barry Wilmore (’94).

UT astronauts and their flights:

Hank Hartsfield : Columbia ’82, Discovery ’84, Challenger ’85; first flight was just fourth shuttle mission

: Columbia ’82, Discovery ’84, Challenger ’85; first flight was just fourth shuttle mission Rhea Seddon: Discovery ’85, Columbia ’91, Columbia ’93; fifth American woman in space, used her medical background to conduct experiments

Discovery ’85, Columbia ’91, Columbia ’93; fifth American woman in space, used her medical background to conduct experiments Chris Hadfield: Atlantis ’95, Endeavour ’01, ISS ’12; the first Canadian to spacewalk

Atlantis ’95, Endeavour ’01, ISS ’12; the first Canadian to spacewalk Joe Edwards Jr.: Endeavour ’98; piloted shuttle during mission exploring key components of long-range space travel

Endeavour Dominic Gorie: Discovery ’98, Endeavour ’00, Endeavour ’01, Endeavour ’08; flew final shuttle mission to Mir

Discovery Endeavour Endeavour Endeavour Jeffrey Ashby: Columbia ’99, Endeavour ’01, Atlantis ’02; helped on mission making first high definition mapping of earth

Columbia Endeavour Atlantis William Oefelein: Discovery ’06; helped deploy solar array and other materials for ISS

Discovery Scott Kelly: Discovery ’99, Endeavour ’07, ISS ’10, ISS ’15; completed ‘Year in Space’ mission

Discovery Endeavour Randy Bresnik: Atlantis ’09, ISS ’17; helped on mission with key communication advancements

Atlantis Barry Wilmore: Atlantis ’09, ISS ’14; the first person to create an object off planet, via a 3D printer in 2014