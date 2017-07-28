Detective: Former deputy charged in Morristown murder plot

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Roger Lamb (Hamblen County Sheriff's Office)

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A former Hamblen County deputy is facing charges in a murder plot.

Roger Dean Lamb was charged with aggravated stalking. Morristown Police Detective Ricky Sanders said Lamb was charged for an incident on or about July 19.

Lamb expressed his intention to plan, kill and execute the deaths of a Morristown police officer as well as a supervisor with his former employer, according to Detective Sanders. He said Lamb told two different people at two separate times of his plan.

WATE 6 On Your Side Report Bridgette Bjorlo talks to a victim about what happened on WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s