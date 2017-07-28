Detective: Former deputy charged in Morristown murder plot

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A former Hamblen County deputy is facing charges in a murder plot.

Roger Dean Lamb was charged with aggravated stalking. Morristown Police Detective Ricky Sanders said Lamb was charged for an incident on or about July 19.

Lamb expressed his intention to plan, kill and execute the deaths of a Morristown police officer as well as a supervisor with his former employer, according to Detective Sanders. He said Lamb told two different people at two separate times of his plan.

WATE 6 On Your Side Report Bridgette Bjorlo talks to a victim about what happened on WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6:00 p.m.