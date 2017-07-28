Crowds gather at 25th annual Grainger County Tomato Festival

RUTLEDGE (WATE) – Nationally recognized tomatoes are in the spotlight this weekend in Grianger County at the annual Tomato Festival.

This is the 25th year for the Grainger County Tomato Festival and there will be lots of tomatoes on hand. The festival itself is free and family friendly.

“Tennessee’s known for a lot of things. People know Dolly and Elvis and Peyton and Davy Crockett and Grainger County tomatoes. It’s one of those things we’re well known for. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Grainger County Tomato Festival, again, it’s one of those cool things that happens around the state that I’m glad to be a part of. But it’s also a big part of our economy. Tennessee’s the fourth leading tomato state in the country,” said Gov. Bill Haslam.

One of the most popular parts of the festival each year is, of course, the Tomato Wars, which will happen Saturday and Sunday.

More online: Full schedule of events