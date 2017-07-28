Butch Jones previews Tennessee training camp

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Just hours before his team reported for camp, Butch Jones addressed the media Friday morning, previewing what lies ahead for Team 121 in the weeks to come.

Tennessee’s roster is loaded with players who certainly appear talented enough to handle the challenge, but many on the roster have never been asked to do as much as they will this Fall. The Vols lost Joshua Dobbs, Derek Barnett, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Alvin Kamara and Josh Malone to the NFL Draft, while numerous other contributors graduated. On paper, the offensive line appears the team’s strongest unit, with depth, experience and talent loading up the second string depth chart.

While the primary focus for fans might be who takes the starting quarterback job, there’s plenty of positions where the starters have yet to be decided.

“It should be the most competitive camp that we’ve had,” Jones admitted. “The greatest motivator is that of playing time so we’re excited about that. And it’s not just the quarterback battle that will be extremely competitive. I think it’s nine position groups across the board that should be extremely competitive. To me, it’s not who runs with the first team, who runs with the second team, who runs with the third team. What it is, is all about reps. We’ll have a rep count on every single player in our program.”