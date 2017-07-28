Blink-182 Knoxville concert cancelled

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Blink-182’s September 13 performance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum has been cancelled, according to a representative from AC Entertainment.

Customers will receive a refund within 10 business days if the ticket was purchased with a credit card.

Customers who purchased tickets with cash at the Coliseum Box Office will need to bring their tickets to the Box Office to receive a refund. The Coliseum Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AC Entertainment says the event was cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control.