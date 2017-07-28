Back to School: Readjusting your schedule for a new school year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — As children head back to school, many families will have to readjust their schedules.

University of Tennessee Assistant Professor and Human Development Specialist Heather S. Wallace says it is important to start preparing at least 1-2 weeks before the first day of school.

Families can change their child’s sleeping schedule by a few minutes each night. The National Sleep Foundation says once families create a set schedule to not change it on the weekends.

“Children need much more sleep than we realize,” says Wallace.

Sleep helps with brain development and can help children be ready for the school day. Ten to twelve hours of sleep is recommended for younger children.

Wallace says parents should decide what their priorities are and to discuss them with their children. Children can be given responsibilities around the home. “It helps them feel empowered to contribute to their home and to feel needed,” says Wallace.

