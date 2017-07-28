AMBER ALERT: TBI issues statewide alert for missing Cleveland 10-year-old

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Yazmin Linares Medina (TBI)

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert on behalf of the Cleveland Police Department for a missing 10-year-old.

The Cleveland Police Department said Arleth Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland carrying a black jump rope. Officers told WTVC the girl’s mother, Rose Medina, took Arleth and her sister to the Ocoee Middle Field to walk.

When the family returned home she told her mother she had left her house keys at the soccer field. When she did not return her mother reported her missing.

Arleth is Hispanic. She is five-feet-and-two-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Yazmin’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

