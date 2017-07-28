After failure of ‘Skinny Repeal,’ Haslam still wants health care addressed

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lawmakers made the decision early Friday morning to vote against a healthcare bill.

The healthcare bill, nicknamed the Skinny Repeal, was a slimmed down version of a comprehensive plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said he is waiting for answers to come out of Washington and wants to focus on rising costs.

Haslam said,”No matter if you’re a family, a business, or the state government or the federal government, everybody would agree Republicans and Democrats, health care is taking up too big a part of our budgets and we have to do something to address that.”

Some senators wanted the bill to pass with hopes that it would move to a House-Senate Conference Committee.

Both Tennessee senators, Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, voted in favor of the Skinny Repeal Bill Thursday night.

“I am disappointed that the Senate failed this morning to advance legislation that would allow us to continue our work to repeal and replace Obamacare, which is driving up costs and limiting choices for families in Tennessee and across our country,” said Corker. “It is my hope that we will expeditiously move to a process that will generate an outcome that is better for the American people than what is in place today.”