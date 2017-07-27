Tennessee bans ‘Fireball’ amusement rides after deadly accident

Related Coverage 1 dead, 7 injured after ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has issued an order prohibiting all Fireball amusement rides, the same ride that was involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair, from operating in the state of Tennessee.

“After much consideration and thought, and with the safety of Tennesseans and visitors to our great state in mind, I have decided the Fireball amusement device should not operate here,” Commissioner Burns Phillips explained.

North American Midway Entertainment has a permit to operate the Fireball ride at the Tennessee State Fair in Nashville, but state officials say they will be notifying the operator they will not be able to bring it to the fair in September.

Officials in California, Indiana and Kentucky have also banned Fireball rides.

Previous story: 1 dead, 7 injured after ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

The swinging and spinning ride broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.