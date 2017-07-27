Police: Suspect shot at home in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect is on the run after a shooting at an Anderson County home Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a home on West Broad Street around 4:15 p.m.

Investigators say an anonymous 911 caller told dispatchers that a man inside a black or gray vehicle began shooting with a rifle at a home.

Three adults and two children were inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

Bullet holes were found on an outside wall of the home and in a nearby vehicle.

There is no more information at this time.