Planned Parenthood, ACLU to join Tennessee abortion lawsuit

The Associated Press Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union want to join a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.

Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee, Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed a motion Wednesday to join the Nashville federal lawsuit.

The ACLU will represent the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health.

The ACLU says the law punishes women by making them consult with their doctors in person, wait 48 hours and then return for the abortion.

In the same lawsuit, the state attorney general in April agreed to stop enforcing requirements that abortion providers must have hospital admitting privileges and abortion clinics must meet hospital-level surgical standards.

