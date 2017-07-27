Pigeon Forge gears up to hold the largest southern gospel singing event worldwide

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) — The hills will come alive at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge.

The convention is celebrating their 60th anniversary this year and organizers say they are pulling out all of the stops. Performances are September 24-30 at the LeConce Center in Pigeon Forge.

Organizers say the convention is the largest southern gospel singing event worldwide. Over 40,00 seats are sold for the event.

Guests from over 13 countries are expected to attend events. Special guests this year are world renowned singers Bill Gaither and Dr. David Jeremiah.

For more information on tickets, schedules and seating, visit natqc.com.