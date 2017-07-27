Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion, assault

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery near Blaine.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a home at 4705 Circle Road at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man who lived at the home said he was in his backyard. When he was ready to go back inside, he says he entered the house from his back deck.

The man told deputies he said two masked him. He said they assaulted him, punching and kicking him and using a stun gun on him multiple times.

Both suspects are described as white and medium build, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe one man is between 5’5” and 5’7”. The other man is between 5’10” and 6 feet’.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2243.

