Knox County reminds residents of school safety

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(AP Photo)

There will be a press conference on Thursday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at 10 a.m. Click here to watch. 

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knox County students are getting ready to go back to school. The first day of school is August 7.

Knox County has created new ways to promote safety in school zones, including pedestrian refuge islands. The islands act as safe areas for parents and children in case they can’t make it all the way across the street.

Knox County schools, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department will hold a press conference Thursday. Speakers will discuss enhanced bus safety, school zone safety, and school security measures.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s