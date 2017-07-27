Knox County reminds residents of school safety

There will be a press conference on Thursday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at 10 a.m. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knox County students are getting ready to go back to school. The first day of school is August 7.

Knox County has created new ways to promote safety in school zones, including pedestrian refuge islands. The islands act as safe areas for parents and children in case they can’t make it all the way across the street.

Knox County schools, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department will hold a press conference Thursday. Speakers will discuss enhanced bus safety, school zone safety, and school security measures.