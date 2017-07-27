Gnats, dirty drink machine found at Knox County’s lowest scoring restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There are plenty of perfect health inspection scores this week as you make your weekend dinner plans, but there were also a couple restaurants that didn’t score as well.

Arby’s, 400 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 84

The Arby’s off Cedar Bluff in West Knoxville received a passing grade. Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

The inspector noted gnats at the restaurant. Also, soda nozzles and the ice dispenser were dirty.

Employee drinks were in a cooler. They are required to be in a designated area and labeled.

Also, cleaning containers were stored improperly under a prep table. The inspector noted that employees were not cleaning and sanitizing tables.

Knox Mason, 131 South Gay Street – Grade: 85 New Grade: 99

Knox Mason in Downtown Knoxville received an 85. Again, that’s a passing grade, but a number of critical violations required a follow-up inspection.

Food temperatures were off. Burger patties were found stored at 51 degrees, but 41 degrees and below is the required cool temperature. The burgers were thrown out.

Also, clean utensils were found by the inspector stored in a dirty container. When asked about health rules, the inspector says the person in charge had little to no awareness of food safety rules.

The inspector returned and their new grade is a 99.

Oriental Express, Knoxville Center Mall – Old Grade: 80 New Grade: 95

At Oriental Express the inspector found mold build up on the ice machines and soda nozzles. The restaurant’s walk-in cooler was leaking and there were several issues with food temperatures.

Also, workers were observed handling raw chicken and then not washing their hands with soap and water.

The inspector returned to the restaurant. They were reinspected and their new grade is a 95.

Top scores of the week:

Carole’s Place, 9507 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Red Robin Restaurant, 11433 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

1000 Degree Pizza, 1001 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Mind Your Ps + Qs, 12744 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Longhorn Steakhouse, 11655 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Sonic Drive-In, 5101 Broadway – Grade: 100

Wild Eggs Knoxville, 4451 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Cheddar’s, 8390 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Casual Pint, 2045 Thunderhead Road – Grade: 100

Harby’s Pizza & Deli, 3718 Walker Boulevard – Grade: 100

Studio X, 1931 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Claybourne’s Chicken and Waffles Food Truck – Grade: 100

Farmacy, 9430 S. Nortshore Drive – Grade: 100

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 7600 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Sorrentino’s, 9407 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Smoothie King, 8515 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Fruit and Berry Patch, 4407 McCloud Road – Grade: 100

Subway, 713 E. Emory Road – Grade: 100

Many of the restaurants with high scores are busy serving lots of people and those grades reflect close attention to details.