Former Austin-East standout Elston Turner returns home for basketball camp

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Austin-East High School legend Elston Turner was back in town this week for his annual basketball camp. The Roadrunner legend led his team to their first state title in 1977, before moving on to a standout college career at Ole Miss and an eight year NBA career.

Turner, now an assistant coach with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, has put on the camp for 20 years now.

“When I was growing up, the closest I could get to an actual professional sports guy was the television,” he said at a Thursday night reception for his coaching staff and the camp’s sponsor foundations. “I had questions I wanted to ask them, but I didn’t have anybody of that nature to reach out and touch. So I’m assuming there’s a lot of kids like that, they have ambitions on wanting to play professional sports, and I figured I could come back and give them some good insight on how to reach their goals.”

The Elston Turner Basketball Camp is an annual event for boys and girls ages 6-18. The camp is a joint effort of Project GRAD Knoxville, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Emerald Youth Foundation. Its purpose is to teach kids athletic and life skills.

The Emerald Youth Foundation also presenting Jaylan Tate with a scholarship at the reception tonight. Tate, who played basketball at Austin-East and graduated earlier this year, will attend MTSU in the Fall.