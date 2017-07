East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky 2017 back to school dates

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Students around East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky will be hitting the books again soon. Here is a list of the first days of school for each school district in the WATE 6 On Your Side viewing area:

Anderson County: August 4

Clinton City: August 4 (Released at 11:30 a.m.)

Blount County: August 1

Campbell County: August 10

Claiborne County: August 4

Cocke County: August 3 (Dismiss at 1 p.m.)

Cumberland County: August 7

Fentress County: August 7

Grainger County: August 2(Half Day)

Greene County: August 18

Hamblen County: August 7

Hancock County: August 3 (Dismiss at 11:15 a.m.)

Hawkins County: August 7 (Dismiss at 11:30 a.m.)

Jefferson County: August 4

Lenoir City: August 4

Loudon County: August 7

Maryville City: August 2

McMinn County: August 8 (Dismiss at 10:30 a.m.)

Monroe County: August 8 (Dismiss at 10 a.m.)

Morgan County: August 2 (Dismiss at 11 a.m.)

Oak Ridge City: July 31 (Early Dismissal)

Roane County: August 9 (Half Day)

Scott County: August 4

Sevier County: August 1

Sweetwater City: August 7 (10 a.m. dismissal)

Union County: August 4 (Half day)

Bell County, Ky: August 8

Harlan County, Ky.: August 9

Knox County, Ky.: August 10

Whitley County, Ky.: August 22

Lee County, Va.: August 9