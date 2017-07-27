Disney ends its Vacation Account Program

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WATE) — Disney has ended its vacation account program.

The theme park posted on its website that no new accounts or contributions will be accepted.

“If you have more than one account with the Disney Vacation Account program, you may want to take action for each account,” stated Disney.

There are four options for account holders.

Option 1

Account holders can use their total amount to buy a Disney gift card by September 27. Depending on the holder’s total amount, more than one gift card may be needed. An extra 5 percent will be added to the cards. Cards will be the holder’s inbox.

Option 2

The theme park will allow account holders to redeem their accounts toward a Disney vacation of their choice. Account holders can call 407-934-7639 to book.

Option 3

Account holders can choose to do nothing and Disney will start processing refunds after September 27. Accounts holders will receive a full refund of their balance in the original form of payment or by check to the mailing address on file. Also, a bonus 2 percent of their closing balance or $5 will be placed on a gift card and emailed to the account holder.

Option 4

Account holders can request a refund before the refund process is completed. People who choose this option will not receive a bonus gift card.

Disney is the parent company for ABC.