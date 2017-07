KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Miracle Treat Day is here and East Tennesseans can help raise money for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Dairy Queen will be donating $1 or more from every Blizzard treat sold to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Thursday.

Proceeds will go toward medical equipment and more.

Participating locations in East Tennessee:

10724 Chapman Hwy., Seymour

11208 Kingston Pike, Farragut

1724 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville

1179 Dolly Parton Pkwy., Sevierville