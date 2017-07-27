Cubs victory sparks Chicago-area baby boom

CHICAGO (WATE) – Nine months after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, Chicago hospitals are seeing a baby boom.

This week marks exactly 38 weeks since the victory. Hospital staff said baby booms ebb and flow, but when something overwhelming happens there are usually noticeable waves.

No official numbers have been released, but hospitals are saying they are definitely seeing an uptick.

“I think there’s definitely a bit of luck that comes into the fact that they all got pregnant right around the world series but sometimes you’ll get lucky with these things,” said Dr. Mellisa Dennis.

Dr. Dennis says if a woman consults her caregiver early in a pregnancy a conception date can be determined within a 2-3 day window.

“We found out the day after the cubs won the world series that we were pregnant so that’s a huge moment for us to celebrate,” said new mother Natalie Pelnar.

The Cubs are giving babies born over the next few days membership to the newborn fan club, a Rookie of the Year onesie and other baby swag.

“I think we were hopeful that it would work out that way and when we found out that we were pregnant it just made it that much more special,” said Erin Hattinger, mother of a “World Series baby.”

CNN contributed to this article.