KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A civilian board, at a fiery meeting Thursday night, said it would not give its approval of Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch’s determination that nothing wrong was done when an off-duty officer held a woman at gunpoint in Jefferson City earlier this year.

Tonya Jameson, a columnist with the Charlotte Observer, shared her experience on her blog in May in an article titled, “How Buying a Used Car Almost Got Me Killed By an Off-Duty Cop.” Jameson had made arrangements to buy the SUV. She traveled to Jefferson City and was putting her license plate on when a 911 call went out.

Jameson said Knoxville Police Department Officer Matthew Janish asked for Jameson’s paperwork, but not before Jameson says he pulled a gun on her. She believes the incident happened because she’s black.

Members of the Police Advisory and Review Committee had some harsh words for Chief Rausch Thursday night as many of them believed Officer Janish did not properly handle the situation.

“In my opinion [Janish] did not behave in what I would call… objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident under control,” said PARC member Rosa Mar. “It was his duty to attempt to remedy the situation through advised persuasion and he had easy access to call his wife or to contact his mother-in-law, who was over the hill, and in my opinion, Ms. Jameson was never a risk requiring the use of a handgun.”

“The actions may have been lawful, but they were extreme and I did not feel they were proper,” said board member Ann Barker.

“Both mayor and chief both said this officer acted within the bounds of his training and appropriate police work. I don’t believe our training instructs officers to approach an investigation, without a call for service or a crime, with a gun drawn and pointed at the suspect,” said PARC member Robbie Arrington.

“I just feel like he lost all control of common sense,” said PARC member Frank Shanklin. “The officer just flat out disregarded any common sense in this particular situation.”

Shanklin, who is African-American, went on to say he felt Janish may have unknowingly dealt with the situation in a racist manner.

“I’m going to go out on a limb a little bit farther and say in my opinion there was what you call unconscious racism. Sometimes you don’t know what you have until something is presented before you.”

Rausch disagreed with that point, saying that Janish worked in East Knoxville, dealt with African Americans every day and no complaints had been filed.

PARC board members questioned Rausch on why it took five minutes for Officer Janish to realize Jameson wasn’t a threat and put his gun away.

“It does go back in the holster, as soon as he gets everything to where she’s sitting and she’s not next to the screwdriver, she’s not next to the bag. I understand from her side, but you’ve got to understand from the officer’s side as well. Until she’s no longer a potential threat, until this car he thinks might come back is not a potential threat. He’s got to make sure everything is under control. That’s the role of law enforcement.”

They also questioned Rausch on why Janish didn’t stay at a safe distance and let Jefferson County officers handle the situation, particularly since it wasn’t Janish’s jurisdiction.

“We go in when others will not. So he went into get control of the situation and waited for backup,” Rausch said.

PARC has no authority over the Knoxville Police Department, but can make recommendations on changes in policy or training for the police department to implement.

“I work very closely with PARC and I don’t believe they’ll bring me anything that’s unreasonable. But I guarantee we can come to a consensus on what needs to be done,” Rausch said in an interview.

Jameson says she wants changes in the way KPD handles internal affairs investigations and officer training.

“It’s like he did not want to believe that I purchased the car. It’s like he had already created this racial profile in his mind. He had already determined I was a criminal,” said Jameson.

“I want that on the record. So I feel good about being able to put that in, so it’ll be part of the record, part of the minutes. So, if something else worse happens, they have a record that shows ‘Listen. This case happened and there was an opportunity to prevent something like this from happening if we had taken some action back then,'” said Jameson. “The fact that they want to recommend some type of action happen – better training needs to be done. Something needs to be done.

Knoxville and Memphis are the only two cities in the state of Tennessee with a citizens review board like PARC.

After the Internal Affairs investigation results came out, Rausch met with Jameson. He traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, to deliver the results personally and allow her to share her questions and concerns.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero also put out a statement at the time, wanting to “Assure Miss Jameson that our city is a welcoming place and we embrace people of all races, ethnicities, religions, genders and orientations, and we train our police officers to do the same.” Mayor Rogero went on to say she is sorry for the misunderstanding that led to this unfortunate encounter.

Fraternal Order of Police President Mark Taylor who says after listening to some of the audio of the encounter, he doesn’t hear anything that concerns him.

“Law enforcement is difficult. Being an officer is difficult. I think when we just look at our side of it, and we’re so firm in our beliefs and we don’t consider the whole situation, then I think you miss a valuable opportunity,” said Taylor.

He notes that when he went through police training, he had cultural and diversity training. Taylor describes the political situation surrounding police right now as caustic.