Anderson County Rescue Squad working cave rescue

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Anderson County dispatch said crews are responding to a report of a teen stuck in a cave.

Dispatch said Anderson County Rescue Squad is responding to the cave. They said the teen is uninjured.

Rescue personal are staging at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 845 Mehaffey Road. WATE 6 On Your Side was told the cave is located behind the church.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

