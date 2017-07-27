5 ways to save big on Tax Free Weekend

Related Coverage Digital Dish: Top tech buys for Tennessee Tax Free Weekend

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This year’s Tennessee tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28, and ends Sunday, July 30, at 11:59 p.m.

Julie Goodrich, contributor for Knoxville Moms Blog shared her top five money saving ideas to help you score big deals Tax Free Weekend.

Make a list and stick to it! It’s easy to overspend your budget when there are so many sales. Make your shopping list and only seek out those items.

Research prices. Once you have made your list, price compare. Start with big box stores. Keep track of what store is offering the better deal, sometimes stores will price match the competition.

Download store apps and coupons. See if the store you’ll be shopping at has an online app or online coupons. Sometimes you’ll be able to double up on savings with a coupon and store savings. Also, check and see if the mall you’re shopping at has an app or online deals.

Chose in-store pick up. Want to skip the long lines? Chose in-store pick up. This is great for big ticket items, like computers or tablets.

Buy store brand. Don’t be afraid to buy store brand items. If your child’s school list doesn’t require a certain brand you’ll save more by choosing store brand.

