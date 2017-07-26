Widow of slain NYPD detective gives birth to their daughter

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Sanny Liu, the widow of Detective First Grade WenJian Liu, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, named Angelina, on July 25, 2017. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (AP) — The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.

Sanny Liu, the widow of Detective Wenjian Liu, gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Angelina at a Manhattan hospital Tuesday. Liu used in-vitro fertilization with sperm that was preserved after her husband’s death.

Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were both gunned down in a December 2014 shooting.

Detective Wenjian Liu (ABC)

The Lius had only been married about three months when Detective Liu was killed. Sanny Liu says she never gave up the idea of having a child.

The new mother says she’s excited to introduce her daughter to the New York Police Department, which she affectionately refers to as her “big blue family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s