WATE 6 Sports Team breaks down the Vols offense

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With football season just around the corner, we’re getting you ready for football season with a preview of what to expect from the Vols offense.

Starting at the front, the Vols offensive line is a group with a lot of experience and depth. At center, Coleman Thomas started nine games last year and fellow senior tackle Brett Kendrick started in every game last fall.

Then, there are the pass catchers. Tennessee returns just two players who caught more than 20 passes last year. Junior Jauan Jennings and Senior Ethan Wolf are two guys who will be expected to carve out a bigger piece of the offense in 2017.

Elsewhere there’s talent, but many question marks. New offensive coordinator Larry Scott remains the tight ends coach and there’s an expectation we might see more balls to the position.

“When their number is called, we’re going to expect them to produce. And I think they’re excited about that element of it, too, but they understand that that comes with a price. When we do the best, we can to put you in the position to make those plays you have to make them,” said offensive coordinator Larry Scott.

The running backs are small in size and numbers. It was a big hit losing Alvin Kamara to the NFL this year, but because of Jalen Hurd’s early departure, John Kelly was able to step up as that second back. Now he will be the Vols leading man.

Finally, the quarterbacks are a hot topic this year. Over the past two years, Josh Dobbs started all 26 games under center, but team 121 won’t have that luxury this year. Quinten Dormady has thrown 39 career attempts in a relief role, while Jarrett Guarantano sat and learned as a red shirt in 2016.

“The big thing is we’re just going to get two quarterbacks ready to play or all three quarterbacks ready to play in that room and I think it’s important that they’re all ready to play. They’re a snap away from being the next guy,” said Vols quarterback coach Mike Canales.

Consistency will be first and foremost for those evaluating Tennessee’s future at that position, but the Vols haven’t ruled out using both quarterbacks if they earn the playing time.