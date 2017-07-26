Vols basketball team heads across the pond for Europe trip

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee basketball team is headed across the pond for an 11 day tour of Europe.

“I know the dream team went to Barcelona so I’m excited about going there. I’m very excited about going there,” said junior transfer Chris Darrington.

The team has a fun-filled itinerary ahead of them, but will also compete in three games against European clubs. Wheels go up August 2 with a direct flight to Barcelona for the team’s first game. After that, it’s on to Valencia for a catamaran cruise, beach time and a cooking class. They will also play in game two of the trip.

The Vols will hop back on a plane, and this time they’re going to the city of love. The first two days in Paris are dedicated to sightseeing and include a stop at the Arc De Triomphe, a Seine river tour and then, of course, the Eiffel Tower.

The final game will be played in Paris before heading back to the states, where some Vols have never left before.

“I’ve never been out of the country. This is going to be a great experience for me,” said Darrington. “It’s amazing what this ball can do for you and the places it can take you.”

Then there are those who consider themselves world travelers.

“I’ve been to Russia, Germany, Venice and I’ve been to Paris like three times with my mom and then with my dad once,” said sophomore forward Chris Darrington.

Williams can also speak the language.

“I think I’ll be able to help in Spain because being able to speak a little bit,” he said.

Or so he says.

“I take half of what he says, he might know how to say, “hola,”‘ said head coach Rick Barnes.

Either way, it will be an invaluable experience for the players.

“I just think they’re excited about really going to a new country and seeing different things and so I’m excited for them,” said Barnes.

“Being able to just bond with the guys, not only just here in the US, but going overseas and just not knowing things, being able to laugh at each other and also just being able to try different things, try different foods and see guys squirm a little bit,” said Williams. “It’s going to be a pretty fun experience.”