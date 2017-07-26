UT doctor’s work on pregnancy, detox gets more recognition

Related Coverage Knoxville doctor supports opiate detox during pregnancy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A University of Tennessee doctor’s work on detox as a way for pregnant women to find a way out of addiction is getting more support.

Dr. Craig Towers studied pregnant women who go under opioid detox, whereas before, the standard had been to not detox them out of fear it would harm the baby or cause problems during the pregnancy.

Now, Towers’ idea has been incorporated into new guidance from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, making detox an option.

“A lot of programs all over the country had been hesitant to do that because the American Congress had said it could be harmful, but we’ve shown it is not the case and they’ve recognized that,” said Towers.

The guidance still recommends opioid maintenance therapy as the first choice, but if the patient is not interested in that, that’s when the detox option might come into play.