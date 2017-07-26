Trio arrested during LaFollette prostitution sting

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – Three women were arrested and charged with prostitution during an undercover prostitution sting conducted by detectives with the LaFollette Police Department.
Police said the operation was in response to multiple complaints concerning on-going solicitation for prostitution. During the operation, Rachell Ann Gardner, Brandy Marie Wilson and Jessica Lynn Morgan were charged with prostitution and taken to the Campbell County Jail.
GALLERY: 3 arrested in LaFollette during prostitution sting
Gardner was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The LaFollette Police Department said they plan to continue to continue undercover prostitution stings in the future. While this particular operation targeted prostitutes, detective said future operations will also target those soliciting the services of the prostitutes.