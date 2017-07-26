Top local athletes to be honored at Knoxville ceremony

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Some of the best achievements in sports will be honored next week during the 36th annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony.

This year’s inductee class includes Buck Vaughn, Founder; Jim Haslam, Athlete and Contributor; Todd Collins, Football; Rod Delmonico, Coaching; George Quarles, Coaching; J.J. McCleskey, Football; Kevin Swider, Hockey; Art Reynolds, All Around; Dawn Marsh, Basketball; and Rebecca O’Connor, Bowling. Special awards recipients include: Ott Dafoe, Chad Pennington Professional Athlete of the Year; Eddie Courtney, Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award; Skyler Merrell, Will McKamey Spirit Award; 1987 Lady Vols National Championship Team, Thanks for The Memories Award; and Larry Cox, Special Recognition. High School Athletes of the Year are: Allie Dunn, Grace Christian Academy girls soccer; Keondra McKinney, Fulton High School girls basketball; and male students Luke Smith, Knoxville Catholic High School boys basketball; Davis Shore, Christian Academy of Knoxville golf; and Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge High School football and basketball.

The guest speaker for the evening will be legendary University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. The event is August 3 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hospitality starts at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 each or $1,400 for a table of 10. They can be purchased online.