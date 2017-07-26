Tennessee School of Beauty gives free haircuts to Boys and Girls Club



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – While many parents are scrambling to make sure kids have the supplies they need to go back to school, the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley was helping to meet a different need.

The Boys and Girls Club teamed up with the Tennessee School of Beauty to offer free hair cuts to young boys and girls so they can go back to school feeling fresh and ready for another year of learning.

“This is a great opportunity for our kids to absolutely look their best. We talk in our mission to help kids reach their full potential so looking your best, feeling your best is a very important part of helping kids reach their full potential,” said Bart McFadden with the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

The two groups say this will now be a regular event. The Tennessee School fo Beauty said they will come in monthly to give the kids haircuts.

