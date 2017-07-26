Peyton Manning to be honored at Vols home game against Georgia

Peyton Manning in Texas for Tennessee's game against Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Peyton Manning will be honored by the National Football Foundation during halftime of the Vols game against Georgia on September 30 at Neyland Stadium as part of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The midfield ceremony will serve as the official “on-campus salute” of Manning’s selection. Manning is part of a star-studded 2017 hall of fame class. The official induction will take place on December 5 during the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in New York.

Manning is the 23rd University of Tennessee inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kickoff time and TV network designation for the game have not yet been announced.

