Man dies cutting down tree in Greenback

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said a man died while helping his friend cut down a tree.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday that a man was pinned under a tree in the 400 block of Antioch Church Road East in Greenback. The sheriff’s office said the man was, who was in his 60s, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to notify the man’s family. No other information is available at this time.

 

